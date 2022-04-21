PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This week’s Thirsty Thursday is going green! A local brewery is teaming up with The Coalition of Oregon Land Trusts for Earth Day Oregon.

The Coalition of Oregon Land Trusts serves and strengthens the land trust community in Oregon. Coalition members made up of 30 conservation organizations around the state work with individuals and communities to conserve land, protect wildlife and wild places, defend working farms and forests, provide recreation and parks, drive climate solutions and science, and champion clean water for all.

In the Willamette Valley, Greenbelt Land Trust has been critical in protecting native prairies and have built numerous surrounding trails in the region. And just last year, the North Coast Land Conservancy finalized the protection of a coastal rainforest next to Oswald State Park.

On Earth Day, April 22, Little Beast Brewing is supporting the work of land trusts by donating 20% of all beer sales at its Clackamas and Portland locations to the Coalition.

Little Beast Brewing is consistently ranked as one of Portland’s top ten breweries. The brewery focuses on small batch offerings of funky and experimental beers from its original location in SE Portland, and more recently a taproom at its brewery in Clackamas. The brewery also has an exclusive bottle club for new and experimental ideas.

Check out more of Earth Day Oregon’s nonprofit and business partnerships at earthdayor.org.