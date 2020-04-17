Llama Mama Shannon Joy and the Alpaca Boys on AM Extra

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Shannon Joy is known in this area as a llama mama. She and the alpaca boys make regular therapy visits…but that’s hard to do now in the pandemic.

Fear not: They’re now available for therapy Zoom chats — a real pick-me-up during your office conference call.

She’s also doing llama drive-by’s to offer mental and emotional therapy for folks up in Vancouver. Since mental health is considered an essential business, they are offering private drive ups with our llama Beni who sticks his head out of the window for folks to enjoy at their own home.

More information: RojoTheLlama.com