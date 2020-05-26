Lloyd Jones’ reveals ‘Together’ for those struggling through pandemic

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Waterfront Blues Festival may be cancelled this year, but that did not stop one local musician from creating some new, uplifting music.

Lloyd Jones’ “Together” is a positive tune for those needing a little positivity during these frustrating and confusing times. He joined AM Extra Tuesday to talk more about the music and what the future holds.

And in case you missed it, Ken Bodie featured Jones in an edition of Where We Live: Vortex fest to return after 50 years

