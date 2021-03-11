LLS Children’s Initiative aims to raise $100K for research, education

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Many treatments for pediatric blood cancers remain outdated and harsh and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society is aiming to help.

The nonprofit is pioneering an unprecedented clinical trial to change the way children’s blood cancers are treated, which could be life-changing for a lot of families. The LLS Children’s Initiative is on its way to fundraising $100 million for more research, education and support for children and families.

