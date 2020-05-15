LLS continues to help patients challenged in pandemic

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Even as the medical community’s attention is focused on battling the pandemic, there are still other illnesses that need safe treatment and care.

The risk has never been greater for many people battling blood cancers and other disorders with compromised immune systems. That’s why the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society works overtime to save lives.

One of their biggest fundraisers is the annual Man and Woman of the Year banquet. Last year’s candidates created competing fundraising teams and raised nearly a million dollars for blood cancer research. This year’s event has been rescheduled from Saturday, May 16th, to a virtual gala on June 20th, and candidates have an additional 5 weeks to continue fundraising.

Local LLS Executive Director Julie Davidson joined AM Extra with an update on how families are coping during this uncertain time.