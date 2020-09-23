LLS’ Light the Night hero talks battle, hope

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s Light the Night Walk is just a few weeks away — and like many events in 2020, it’s going virtual.

Although things will look different this year, LLS is still recognizing those who live with acute blood cancers.

This year’s honored hero, Lindsay Reece, joined AM Extra Wednesday to talk about her battle and this year’s event.

Light The Night is a series of fundraising campaigns benefiting The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s (LLS) funding of research to find blood cancer cures. KOIN 6 is a continued proud community partner of LLS, for more information, visit the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society page.