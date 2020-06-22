LLS Man & Woman of the Year: Dr. Will Winter and Tara McShane

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As the health and well-being of our communities have come into focus during the pandemic, it has never been more important to support organizations helping patients and their families navigate through challenging and uncertain terrain.

KOIN 6 News is a proud media partner supporting our local chapter of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and this weekend Emily hosted the organization’s virtual grand finale event.

Eleven candidates worked for the past several weeks to raise $282,405 for blood cancer research and treatment.

On Monday, Emily and Jenny talked with the 2020 Man and woman of the year Dr. Will Winter and Tara McShane!

To learn more about LLS’s mission and how you can support visit lls.org.