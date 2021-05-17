LLS recognizes Portland man, woman and team members of the year

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The community came together over the weekend to support blood cancer patients and their families at the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s Portland man and woman of the year competition.

The virtual event celebrating 12 incredible people who worked to raise 480,640 dollars for blood cancer research and treatment. Woman of the Year winner Melissa Messner and Man of the Year winner Tod Stathis both joined AM Extra on Monday, along with Shaun and Katie Day, who were recognized as Team Members of the Year.