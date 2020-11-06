Local animal advocates remind drivers to ‘Watch For Wildlife’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Animal advocates are asking drivers to Watch For Wildlife this season.

The message comes as fall migration occurs amid the devastation of September and October’s historic wildfires. According to the Oregon Wildlife Foundation, animals have begun to move throughout their habitat for food, shelter, and to find mates. The roads and highways crisscrossing throughout Oregon make for a dangerous and sometimes fatal journey for the animals.

Tim Greseth, Executive Director of OWF, joined AM Extra Friday to explain how the safe crossing projects of Watch for Wildlife work and how people can prevent collisions.

