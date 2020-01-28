Local artists rally to aid Australia’s fire recovery

Live Now
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Dozens of local artists are coming together Wednesday to help Australia in its effort to recover from the nation’s historic wildfires.

Mike Bennett, a Portland-based artist known for his wooden cutouts seen around Portland, has organized a benefit art auction at Rogue Ales called Art Auction for Australia Proceeds from the event — as well as sales from a limited-run beer called Combat Wombat — will be donated to Wildlife Victoria Bushfire Appeal, an organization helping animals devastated by the fires

