Local auction benefits Patricia Reser Center for the Arts

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you’re looking to add some new art to your home decor, you may want to visit Multnomah Village!

A Southwest Portland gallery is hosting a fun spring auction all to benefit the Patricia Reser Center for the Arts. Over 30 local artists donated paintings, sculptures, ceramic and glass art to the cause.

The silent auction runs this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m at the Art in the Village Multnomah gallery. Co-owner Donna Sanson joined AM Extra on Thursday to discuss the details and highlight some of the beautiful pieces.