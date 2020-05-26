Local author talks facing power and finding peace in new book

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Local author Erin Donley‘s latest self-help book could not have come at a better time for many people feeling helpless during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Don’t Tell me to Calm Down adheres to five themes that Donley says can help people navigate through the unprecedented circumstances:
– Deal with people you can’t stand
– Use your voice to influence change
– Be present for another person’s pain
– Respond to verbal abuse without getting trampled
– Walk in the world with acceptance for yourself
The book also offers an explanation of what Donley calls #OppressivePositivity and the price we pay for enforcing it.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.