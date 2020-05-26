Local author talks facing power and finding peace in new book

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Local author Erin Donley‘s latest self-help book could not have come at a better time for many people feeling helpless during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Don’t Tell me to Calm Down adheres to five themes that Donley says can help people navigate through the unprecedented circumstances:

– Deal with people you can’t stand

– Use your voice to influence change

– Be present for another person’s pain

– Respond to verbal abuse without getting trampled

– Walk in the world with acceptance for yourself

The book also offers an explanation of what Donley calls #OppressivePositivity and the price we pay for enforcing it.