Live Now
Watch KOIN News AM Extra streaming now

Local boutiques getting creative as ‘Virtual Stylists’

KOIN News AM Extra

Shop Adorn is finding ways to keep their business going

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As health officials warn people to stay home amid the coronavirus outbreak, many local business owners are closing storefronts.

Shop Adorn, a boutique clothing store with several Portland locations, is one of many retailers forced to close their doors. Owner Nicole Whitesell has closed all locations, but is finding unique ways to serve customers without a store.

Whitesell is working on offering local stitch fix option where their stylists work with customers remotely to pick out looks that are delivered to their door. They only pay for what they keep.

Shop Adorn is also running promotions and free delivery for the Portland area.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget