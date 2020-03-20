Local boutiques getting creative as ‘Virtual Stylists’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As health officials warn people to stay home amid the coronavirus outbreak, many local business owners are closing storefronts.
Shop Adorn, a boutique clothing store with several Portland locations, is one of many retailers forced to close their doors. Owner Nicole Whitesell has closed all locations, but is finding unique ways to serve customers without a store.
Whitesell is working on offering local stitch fix option where their stylists work with customers remotely to pick out looks that are delivered to their door. They only pay for what they keep.
Shop Adorn is also running promotions and free delivery for the Portland area.
