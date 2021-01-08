Local businesses organize coat drive for domestic violence shelter

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Local businesses are getting involved to make sure families in need are staying warm during the colder months.

They are asking for your help in their winter coat drive currently underway for the Bradley Angle domestic violence shelter. Breazy Wirth with Northwest Reverse Mortage and Sheri Hovgaard of the Country Financial Sheri Hovgaard Agency both joined AM Extra on Friday to discuss the drive.

Hovgaard and Wirth talked about what inspired them to get involved in the community, who the drive will benefit and how people can donate.