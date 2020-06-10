Local choir spreads positivity through virtual connection

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A local choir is spreading grace and positivity through virtual connection.

The Lake Grove Presbyterian Church in Lake Oswego is home to a 100-person Sanctuary Choir, which hasn’t been to meet and rehearse for months amid the coronavirus pandemic. So they turned to online.

In an effort to continue to create and share music, the choir released their first virtual project on YouTube, singing Mark Miller’s “I Believe.”

They say the simple, hopeful, and timely message of the music is being recieved warmly by congregants and the community.

See the full piece on YouTube and learn more about the group at lakegrovepres.org.