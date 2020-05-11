Local comedian welcomes mom to weekly show

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland comedian Aaron Ross has added a secret ingredient to his weekly comedy show Who’s the Ross?: his mother.
Ross had been working in Los Angeles but came home once everything shut down. Now, back in Portland, he is quarantining with his mother Aleta.
The new star of Ross’ weekly show (and Ross, of course) joined Jenny Monday to talk about performing and producing during the pandemic.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.