Local company helping ease coronavirus anxiety

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It can be hard for little ones to cope with the stress and anxiety we’re all feeling amid the coronavirus outbreak.

A Vancouver-based company, Slumberkins, is working to promote emotional learning.

As a licensed therapist and an educator, co-founders Kelly Oriard and Callie Christensen have offered suggestions on AM Extra for families coping with stress, and they’ve released a free book on stress relief to all families to help guide the tough conversations.

You can check out their Alpaca book, for free, and download a copy for yourself here.