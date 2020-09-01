Local company uses electrostatic technology for sanitation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Businesses are working hard to keep their spaces clean and safe for both employees and customers amid the coronavirus pandemic.
However, many businesses simply do not have the resources to sanitize efficiently.
Jose Martinez with American Building Services Portland joined AM Extra Tuesday to share how his company is helping businesses stave off the virus with electrostatic technology.
