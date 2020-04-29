Local company uses virtual PT to help at-risk seniors

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Camas’ FYZICAL has a new way for physical therapy patients to get the care they need without running the risk of being exposed to COVID-19.

The clinic has launched virtual PT sessions that align with a person’s specific medical needs.

Clinic Director Mike Teater joined AM Extra Wednesday to talk operations.

