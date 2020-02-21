Local dentist challenges parents for Children’s Dental Health Month

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — February is National Children’s Dental Health Month, but everyone should be paying attention to their children’s mouths year round.

Dr. David Dowsett of Complete Health Dentistry in Portland joined KOIN News AM Extra to tell us more about how parents can do that. He even created a “Smile Lab” to help kids learn how to properly take care of their teeth.

“It may sound simplistic, but it is incredible to see how poor brushing habits we may learn as children can manifest into serious health problems later on,” said Dr. Dowsett. “So as parents, when we tell our kids to ‘brush their teeth’ we should give them the education, the tools and hands on coaching to do it correctly.”

This month, Dr. Dowsett hopes parents will take the time to teach their kids good brushing habits in order to grow up with the tools for a healthy mouth and body.