Local distillery honors firefighters with new bourbon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Stevenson, Washington’s Skunk Brothers Spirits is honoring regional firefighters with a brand new bourbon.
“Smoke Jumper Bourbon” is a whiskey dedicated to fire crews who are known to parachute to the epicenter of a wildfire.
The distillery’s CEO Scott Donoho joined AM Extra Monday to talk more about the bourbon and how you can support first responders.
