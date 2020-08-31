Local distillery honors firefighters with new bourbon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Stevenson, Washington’s Skunk Brothers Spirits is honoring regional firefighters with a brand new bourbon.

“Smoke Jumper Bourbon” is a whiskey dedicated to fire crews who are known to parachute to the epicenter of a wildfire.

The distillery’s CEO Scott Donoho joined AM Extra Monday to talk more about the bourbon and how you can support first responders.