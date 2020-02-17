Local drama teacher’s baking gets national attention

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A drama teacher from Southeast Portland’s Kelly Elementary was recently featured in season five of ABC’s Great American Baking Show.
And lucky for us, Marissa Troeschel stopped by AM Extra to demonstrate why she is regarded as one of the nation’s top amateur bakers.
