Local grad student shares battle with OCD, new treatment

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Kelly Dunn, a graduate student in Portland, hopes to shine a light on mental health by sharing her highs and lows battling Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD).

Dunn has lived with depression and OCD most of her life but recently came across a new treatment program that has helped her win the battle.

She joined AM Extra to promote a new campaign called The Real OCD as well as explained the process of Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS).