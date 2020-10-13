Local grad student shares battle with OCD, new treatment

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Kelly Dunn, a graduate student in Portland, hopes to shine a light on mental health by sharing her highs and lows battling Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD).
Dunn has lived with depression and OCD most of her life but recently came across a new treatment program that has helped her win the battle.
She joined AM Extra to promote a new campaign called The Real OCD as well as explained the process of Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS).
