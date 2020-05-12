Local love boxes support COVID-19 relief

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Belinda and Brian Fang are selling care packages filled with local Portland goods to support small businesses, frontline workers, and friends during the coronavirus pandemic.

Just some of the things inside the “love boxes” include: Shea Butter Bath Bar from Lion & Rose, Chai Concentrate from One Stripe and Chai Pepper Jelly from Rose City Pepperheads.

All proceeds will be going to regional COVID-19 relief efforts. You can find all the info on their Instagram account or their Shopify page.