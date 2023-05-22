PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Local mental health service provider New Narrative is celebrating another year of service with a luncheon on Thursday.

New Narrative works to remove the stigma around mental health conditions and currently serves almost 3,000 people in need around Portland.

The “Celebrate the Present and the Possible’ luncheon on May 25 goes from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Multnomah Athletic Club, more information is available on their website.

The nonprofit’s CEO Julie Ibrahim joined AM Extra on Monday to talk about the event.

