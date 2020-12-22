Local mint farm offers scrumptious stocking stuffers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — From peppermint mochas to peppermint bark, mint has become synonymous with the holiday season.
Oregon is home to one of the last remaining mint farms in the country: Seely Mint, in Clatskanie.
Fourth generation owner Mike Seely joined AM Extra with some sweet and minty holiday stocking stuffer ideas.
Check out Seely Mint’s online store here.
