Local non-profit setup aims to aid hospital clinicians

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A volunteer-run, non-profit is using the power of food to strengthen our community in this time of crisis.

Frontline Foods started as a national movement to put business owners back to work — serving healthcare professionals who are working around the clock and local chapter just set up shop in Portland this week.

On Wednesday, the lead organizer for Portland’s location Nick Cain joined AM Extra to explain how the group is helping to support those who’ve been impacted by the virus.