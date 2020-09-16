Local nonprofit celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A local nonprofit is bringing a musical fiesta to your home in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.

Portland’s Music Workshop has put together a celebration called Inspire Live this coming weekend (September 20) featuring performances, free Latin music classes and more.

Founder and Executive Director with Music Workshop Amy Richter joined AM Extra Wednesday to provide all the details including who is slated to perform.

For more information about Inspire Live, head here.