PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A new study estimates more than 10 million children across the globe are grieving the death of a parent or caregiver because of COVID-19.

Portland-based nonprofit Dougy Center provides free in-person support to children and families who are grieving.

AM Extra was joined by the nonprofit’s Executive Director, Brennan Wood, with more info about what Dougy Center is doing to support those who are grieving.

Visit Dougy Center’s website for more information about what they are doing.

Watch the full interview in the player above.