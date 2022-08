PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Families and children in foster care have an opportunity to learn about a specific type of hair care starting next week.

Nonprofit With Love, Oregon is partnering with The Curly Hair Studio to provide a workshop to teach families how to work with coils and curls.

Allie Roth, founder of With Love, Oregon, and Atoya Bass, owner of The Curly Hair Studio, joined AM Extra to share more.