PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Secretary of State, Shemia Fagan, has announced the winner of the 2022 NASS Award.

The National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS) Award is awarded to an individual, group or organization with a record of promoting the association’s goals in up to six areas.

This year, Secretary Fagan gave the award to ‘Imagine Black,’ a local organization that helps Portland’s Black community imagine alternatives they deserve.

Today on AM Extra, they talk with Joy Alise Davis, the director of ‘Imagine Black’