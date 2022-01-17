Local publisher honors Betty White’s birthday with comic book

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A local publisher offers another way to honor Betty White’s birthday with a comic book!

Portland-based publisher TidalWave comics added her life story to its “Tribute” comic book biography series, which is available now. The comic is available as a softback and a hardcover book.

Darren Davis, a publisher with TidalWave Comics, shares more about the biography.

This 30-page comic book is available digitally and in print and can be found on multiple platforms such as Amazon and Kindle.