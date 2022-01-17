Local publisher honors Betty White’s birthday with comic book

AM Extra

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A local publisher offers another way to honor Betty White’s birthday with a comic book!

Portland-based publisher TidalWave comics added her life story to its “Tribute” comic book biography series, which is available now. The comic is available as a softback and a hardcover book.

Darren Davis, a publisher with TidalWave Comics, shares more about the biography.

This 30-page comic book is available digitally and in print and can be found on multiple platforms such as Amazon and Kindle.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Virus Outbreak Navy Ship
January 24 2022 05:25 pm