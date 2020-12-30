Local restaurants ring in the new year with to-go meal kits

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A local restaurant group is cooking up some to-go meal kits to help you celebrate the New Year.
Chef Kasey Mills, owner of the Sesame Collective, joined AM Extra to talk about the brunch offerings from Yalla, located in Multnomah Village, and dinner from Mediterranean Exploration Company in the Pearl District.
