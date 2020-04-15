Local singer promotes peace with natural sounds

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One local singer and entertainer has a new peaceful element to her repertoire she’s proud to share…
Julianne Johnson has been recording natural sounds without the bustle of traffic and posting them on her Facebook page as a way to promote peace. She joined AM Extra on Wednesday to talk about why she’s doing it.
Johnson, a Professor of Music at Portland Community College, also teaches vocal lessons online!
