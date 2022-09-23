PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Skiers and snowboarders are showing us how to live life to the fullest in the new film “Magic Hour.”

The sports action-adventure movie is making its Portland debut Friday at the Aladdin Theater.

“Magic Hour” showcases breathtaking scenery and jaw-dropping rides down steep mountains across the globe.

One of the talented athletes featured in the film is a skier from Oregon.

Sage Cattabriga-Alosa joined AM Extra live on Friday morning.

Watch the full video in the player above.