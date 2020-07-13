Local star brings Broadway to small screen

KOIN News AM Extra

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Local Broadway star Shoshana Bean is set to take her stage to your computer screen Monday when she holds a benefit concert for her alma mater Beaverton High School.

Bean was originally scheduled to do this concert in-person in April but the pandemic caused school closures and outlawed big gatherings. Then, the event was supposed to happen over YouTube in early June but was postponed over unrest from the George Floyd protests.

Now, the third time’s the charm! Watch it live streaming on YouTube tonight at 6pm PST.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss