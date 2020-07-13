Local star brings Broadway to small screen

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Local Broadway star Shoshana Bean is set to take her stage to your computer screen Monday when she holds a benefit concert for her alma mater Beaverton High School.

Bean was originally scheduled to do this concert in-person in April but the pandemic caused school closures and outlawed big gatherings. Then, the event was supposed to happen over YouTube in early June but was postponed over unrest from the George Floyd protests.

Now, the third time’s the charm! Watch it live streaming on YouTube tonight at 6pm PST.