Local volunteers recognized nationally for pet care

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — June marks National Foster a Pet Month and two local volunteers have been recognized nationally for their dedicated service to fostering four-legged friends.

Petco Foundation and Skechers’ charity footwear collection, BOBS honored Susan Immer and Larry Juday with Humane Society for Southwest Washington last week. The pair has devoted more than 14,000 hours of volunteer time in support of animals and the mission of HSSW during their 14 years of service.

For stepping up and saving animal lives, Susan and Larry will receive a prize pack including BOBS from Skechers shoes and their incredible lifesaving work will be honored along with their other 21 National Foster Hero peers on petcofoundation.org/foster.