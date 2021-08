PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An Oregon woman is getting recognized for her hard work, landing a spot on a prestigious list in the wine world.

Tiquette Bramlett, president of Vidon Vineyard and founder of Our Legacy Harvested, made it onto Wine Enthusiast’s 40 Under 40 Tastemakers of 2021. The list consists of young professionals who shared the future of wine, beer, cider and spirits.

Bramlett joined AM Extra on Thursday to tell us more about her role in the Oregon wine industry.