Local woman turns quarantine baking passion into new business

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Lincoln City’s Whitney Bickel was furloughed from her line cook position at a local cafe and quickly became depressed.

She took to her passion for baking as a therapeutic outlet during quarantine, and sold cookies to friends and family. Through Facebook and word of mouth, her cookies became so popular, it transformed into a full blown cookie delivery business called “Butter Bakes.”

She makes about 200 cookies each week by hand in her home test kitchen using recipes inspired by her grandmother. The “Nutter Betters,” a 3-inch version of the mini nutter butters is the most popular. She also makes a lemon tea cookie variety pack with jammy Strawberry Lemon Thumbprints and Iced Lemon Shortbread, brown butter molasses, and PB&J nutter betters with jam filling.

Additionally, Whitney delivers the treats to people who can’t leave their homes!