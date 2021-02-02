Logsdon Farmhouse Ales teams up with Higgins restaurant for Super Bowl

For Takeout Tuesday, we were joined by Logsdon Farmhouse Ales co-owner John Plutshack and Head Brewer Shilpi Halemane.

Right now the brewery’s Washougal Taproom has 12 taps and an extensive bottle list to showcase the finest and freshest beers–all of which can be purchased to-go or for local delivery in the Vancouver/Washougal/Camas area.

And for Super Bowl Sunday, Logsdon has teamed up with Higgins Restaurant to offer a Super Bowl Spread on Sunday — with Logsdon providing beers for curbside take out.

Start your oder here, then call 503-222-9070 to place an order for curbside pickup.