Long-term care facilities receive COVID vaccine

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Employees at long-term care facilities are some of the first people in Oregon to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The state has received 60,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine over the past few weeks. Those doses have been divvied up between hospitals and nursing homes. The Avamere Family of Companies is among the first facilities to get the vaccine.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Elizabeth Burns received the vaccine yesterday and joined AM Extra to talk about how the rollout is going.

