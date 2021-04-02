Looking ahead to National Deep Dish Pizza Day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There’s pizza — and then there’s deep dish pizza.

It’s a popular recipe that many say is traced to the windy city of Chicago! This Monday marks National Deep Dish Pizza Day, so we are celebrating by highlighting a local deal pizza fans should take advantage of. When people order a deep dish pizza from The Star on Monday, National Deep Dish Pizza Day they get a free mini deep dish cheesecake!

Kim Haines, the owner of the Portland Style Cheesecake and Dessert Company, joined AM Extra on Friday.