PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One of Portland’s largest independent music festivals kicks off in Southeast Portland on Friday night.

The “Lose Yr Mind Fest” brings together more than two dozen bands across several venues in the Central Eastside.

One of this year’s headliners is Portland’s own The Dandy Warhols!

AM Extra was joined live by Elizabeth Elder, the festival’s co-founder, with all the details about the big weekend event.

Listen to the festival’s official Spotify playlist for a taste of the music and visit their website to see the full line-up and to purchase tickets.