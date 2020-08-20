Losing your hair? Blame the pandemic

Self-care guru Dr. Michelle Henry joined AM Extra

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Losing your hair? Blame the pandemic.

Doctors say it’s true and likely linked to stress. But there are ways to deal with it. Self-care guru Dr. Michelle Henry joined AM Extra to distill facts from myth, stress management tips and the basics of scalp and hair care.

