PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Losing your hair? Blame the pandemic.
Doctors say it’s true and likely linked to stress. But there are ways to deal with it. Self-care guru Dr. Michelle Henry joined AM Extra to distill facts from myth, stress management tips and the basics of scalp and hair care.
