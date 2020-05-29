Lost your job? You have rights in Oregon

Dan Kalish, a managing partner with HKM Employment Attorneys, joined AM Extra

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — About 41 million people have lost their jobs in the US during the pandemic, including more than 450,000 in Oregon.

Dan Kalish, a managing partner with HKM Employment Attorneys, joined AM Extra to talk about a free Portland coronavirus response employee hotline and resource center. The service explains employees’ rights during the pandemic.

Portland Coronavirus Response Employee Hotline and Resource Center

Kalish said they’ve already received more than 1000 questions.

