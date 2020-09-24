Love your plants? Turn them into art

Jason and Adam Gorske with the DIY Bar

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Love your plants? Turn them into art.

Kokedama is a Japanese art from that involves covering a ball of soil with moss, and then an ornamental plant grows.

Jason and Adam Gorske with the DIY Bar joined AM Extra to show how to create one for ourselves in 7 easy steps.

