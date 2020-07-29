‘Luna’s Lunches’: Portland mother-daughter duo makes sandwiches for people in need

4-year-old Luna Spradling and her mother, Brandan, are giving back to their community-- one sandwich at a time.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Four- year-old Luna Spradling and her mother, Brandan are spreading kindness by making sandwiches for the hungry and houseless in their Portland neighborhood.

Spadling says since the two started more than a year ago, the two have made and delivered about 1,000 sandwiches to people in need.

“We just started in the area that we live here in City Center it just kind of was like we’re helping our neighborhood and giving back,” Spadling said. ” It just a fun activity for us because we get to connect in a way, while instilling some positivity in her knowing that it is a good thing to do.”

The mother-daughter duo says after COVID-19 hit in March, they went from making sandwiches once a month to at least twice a week.

The simple act of kindness– dubbed ‘Luna’s Lunches’– is Spradling’s way of teaching her daughter, Luna the importance of charity and compassion.

“My parents taught my brother and I to be very giving and a lot of that was in terms of community service,” she said. “So it’s a pretty big family value to be able to teach her that aspect. It’s more about being able to show and give back… I think it fills us up more than it does them.”

The mother-daughter duo says making sandwiches is a small way to make a big difference in a time of need.

“How do you feel?” Spradling asked Luna after finishing another set of sandwiches.

Happy!” Luna responded with a smile.

The two say they hope to inspire others to find ways to give back to their community. Spradling says since they launched luna’s lunches— several people have reached out to donate– money and food. — which they are more than grateful for.

If you would like to donate to Luna’s Lunches, click here.