Lyme disease has similar symptoms to COVID-19

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Local health experts are sounding the alarm about a disease with symptoms similar to COVID-19 — Lyme disease.

The tick-borne illness poses a serious threat and experts worry it could put even more people at risk as many of us head outdoors to enjoy the summer weather.

Dr. Melanie Stein, the medical director with the Restorative Health Clinic, joined AM Extra to explain what Lyme disease is, its risks and symptoms and how we can protect ourselves.

Restorative Health Clinic