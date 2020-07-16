Lyme disease has similar symptoms to COVID-19

KOIN News AM Extra

Dr. Melanie Stein joined AM Extra

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Local health experts are sounding the alarm about a disease with symptoms similar to COVID-19 — Lyme disease.

The tick-borne illness poses a serious threat and experts worry it could put even more people at risk as many of us head outdoors to enjoy the summer weather.

Dr. Melanie Stein, the medical director with the Restorative Health Clinic, joined AM Extra to explain what Lyme disease is, its risks and symptoms and how we can protect ourselves.

Restorative Health Clinic

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss