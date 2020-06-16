Make your bad mask breath ‘kissibly fresh’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Wearing a face mask has brought a whole new level of sense of self-awareness: do you have bad mask breath?

“Everyone in Portland will be kissibly fresh,” said Dr. Harold Katz who joined AM Extra to discuss ways to keep your breath fresh under your mask.

Bad breath sufferers are not alone. According to the Academy of General Dentistry, up to 80 million people have chronic bad breath.