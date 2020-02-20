Making a charcuterie board with DIY expert Shannon Quimby

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Who doesn’t love a good charcuterie board?

DIY expert Shannon Quimby joined KOIN News AM Extra to show us how to make our very own serving platter that will wow your guests — and it’s cheaper than what you’d buy at the store!

Shannon Quimby will also be speaking at the Portland Spring Home and Garden show this weekend. Tickets are still available!

DIY Charcuterie Board Instructions

Supplies:

Wood board

Old Belt

Hand sander (If you don’t have a hand sander, you can use a sandpaper block

Sandpaper 100 Grit and 150 Grit

Rags

Pencil

Ruler

Pro Super Shears (you can buy these on Amazon or through Tandy Leather)

Four Upholster tacks

E6000 Plus all weather adhesive glue

Hammer

Mineral Oil; I like to use Howard Butcher Block Conditioner

How To:

1. Sand board, starting with the 100-grit sandpaper and then follow up with the 150-grit

sandpaper. Wipe dust off with rag

2. Drop a dollop of mineral oil on board and with rag, rub oil covering the whole board

3. Wipe excess oil off board

4. Determine how long you want your belt handle to be and with shears cut two strips of

belt the same length

5. Place one belt handle at the end of the board marking each end of the belt

approximately one inch inside the board

6. Place a small dot of E6000 glue on the board slightly inside the pencil mark

7. Press one end of belt over the glue dot and hammer two tacks into the belt, securing it

to the board.

8. Repeat steps 6 and 7 with the other end of the belt, creating a handle

9. Repeat steps 6, 7 and 8 with the other belt strip